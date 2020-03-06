Liqui Moly to continue MercedesCup sponsorship

Liqui Moly has extended its contract with the ATP tennis tournament up to 2022.

“The MercedesCup offers Liqui Moly an ideal opportunity to position our brand perfectly at a top-quality sporting event. And because we are not a fan of one-day wonders, but always strive for long-term partnerships in all business areas, it is therefore a logical step for us to continue the cooperation for another three years up to 2022,” says Peter Baumann, responsible for the marketing of the lubricant specialist.

The collaboration began in 2012. At that time, the tournament in Stuttgart was still a clay-court tournament. Three years later, the surface was switched to grass. “This has given the tournament an enormous boost and it continues to develop extremely positively,” Baumann says.

A fixed part of the ATP World Tour, this year’s MercedesCup will be held from 6 to 14 June.