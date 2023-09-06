KYB adds fall promo

KYB is encouraging drivers to replace worn shocks and struts by offering cash back on eligible purchases.

When buying either two KYB struts and two KYB strut mounts, four KYB shocks or two KYB Strut-Plus or Truck-Plus complete assemblies, consumers will get $50.

The promo kicked off on Sept. 1 and will run until Nov. 30. All submissions are due by Dec. 15.

Payments will be in the form of a cheque and delivered by mail.

The push behind the promo is to raise awareness that worn shocks and struts can dramatically increase brake and tire wear.

“Shocks, struts, tires and brakes work as a system to provide vehicle control,” said KYB director of product and marketing Andy Castleman. “OE Manufacturers design these parts to work in conjunction with each other to provide maximum traction, control and handling. Worn parts can accelerate wear of related parts and reduce control of the vehicle. It’s extremely important to maintain the entire system in order to retain the vehicles’ designed safety and performance standards.”

Official rules and eligible products can be seen at https://www.kyb.com/save/canada