Purolator launches summer filter promo

Purolator Filters, a division of Mann+Hummel has kicked off a rebate promotion for retailers and service shops across North America.

In time for the summer vacation travel season, consumers can receive a rebate of up to $15 on qualifying oil, air and cabin air filters under the Purolator, PurolatorTech, PurolatorBoss and PurolatorOne brands for purchases made between July 1 and August 31, 2024.

Consumers may mix and match up to three items. The maximum rebate payout is $15. Limit one rebate payout per customer, per household.

Purolator is offering free point-of-sale marketing materials to all participants to help promote the campaign, including posters, window clings, tear-pad rebate forms and shelf talkers.

“This rebate comes at the perfect time for budget-conscious families looking to prepare their vehicles for road trips while making their vacation travel even more affordable,” said Daryl Benton, vice president of sales and marketing for the automotive aftermarket with MANN+HUMMEL.

Rebate forms and additional information on the promotion are available at www.purolatornow.com/en/offers/save-up-to-fifteen-dollars.