Purolator offering product rebates

Purolator Filters announced a new rebate promotion to help retailers and service shops across North America boost filter sales by promoting the benefits of summer vehicle maintenance.

Already underway until Aug. 31, consumers can receive up to $15 on qualifying oil, air and cabin air filters under the Purolator, PurolatorTech, PurolatorBoss and PurolatorOne brands, all under the Mann+Hummel name.

Purolator is offering free point-of-sale marketing materials to all participants to help promote the campaign — from posters to window clings to tear-pad rebate forms and shelf talkers.

Consumers may mix and match up to three items. The maximum rebate payout is $15 and there’s a limit of one rebate payout per customer, per household. They have until Sept. 30 to submit the rebate request.

“As fuel prices ease, analysts are predicting a substantial increase in summer road trips over last year,” said Daryl Benton, vice president of sales and marketing for the automotive aftermarket with Mann+Hummel. “This is our 100th year of supporting motorists with superior vehicle filtration technologies, and we’re celebrating by helping retailers and service shops promote the long-term value of timely preventive maintenance.”

Rebate forms and additional information on the promotion are available at purolatornow.com/en/offers/save-up-to-fifteen-dollars.