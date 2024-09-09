subscribe
Auto Value Launches 2024 Amazing…

Auto Value Launches 2024 Amazing New Ride Giveaway

, ,
Adam Malik



Auto Value has announced the launch of its 2024 Amazing New Ride Giveaway fall sweepstakes, now underway.

From September through November, three grand prize winners will be selected, each receiving a brand-new vehicle of their choice.

Professional technicians can earn entries with every qualifying $150 invoice from their Auto Value parts supplier. MyPlace4Parts users are automatically entered with each $150 invoice. Additionally, daily purchases on MyPlace4Parts will be totalled — every $150 increment will earn bonus sweepstakes entries.

“This will be another fantastic sweepstakes promotion from Auto Value,” said Jim Holik, director of marketing for Auto Value. “We appreciate the support of all of our valued channel partners who help make these promotions possible. We are geared up and ready to offer this exciting promotion to technicians and can’t wait to see who gets to walk away with an amazing new ride!”

In addition to the vehicles, Auto Value is giving away 240 gift cards totalling $45,000 to other lucky winners.

The official promotion drawings will take place on October 1st, November 1st and December 15th, 2024, just in time for three grand prize winners to start the new year with a new set of wheels.

