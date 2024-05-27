BCA Bearings summer promo on now

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, is currently running the BCA 2024 Endless Summer promotion.

This campaign allows BCA’s warehouse distributor customers to earn exclusive, BCA-branded premium merchandise with their orders of BCA wheel hub assemblies, bearings, and seals.

The BCA Endless Summer promotion offers tiered packages of BCA-branded merchandise to distributor customers with qualifying orders. This strategy enables distributors to use the merchandise for their own localized promotions, extending the reach of BCA-branded items across all levels of the distribution channel. From parts professionals and service advisors to the technicians installing the parts, everyone can benefit from the promotion.

The promotional items have been carefully selected to complement this theme. Items include a floating keychain, a waterproof phone pouch and a backpack. A misting water bottle and an insulated picnic basket are also available, along with a pop-up shelter, beach lounge pad and a mini tabletop fire pit.

“We are thrilled to announce the BCA Endless Summer promotion,” said Patrick Cronin, marketing manager for automotive aftermarket at NTN. “The Endless Summer theme evokes a relaxed and carefree feeling that we all strive to achieve; the same carefree feeling we want associated with using our premium parts. We are looking forward to summer and another great promotion.”

The promotion runs until June 30, 2024. Distributor customers interested in participating should contact a BCA sales representative or customer relations advocate for more details.