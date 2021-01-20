LeddarTech & Osram enter agreement for automotive LiDAR and ADAS

LeddarTech, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology and Osram, the global leader in automotive lighting and laser systems, have entered into a long-term agreement.

LeddarTech will provide their industry-leading LiDAR hardware and software components into Osram’s Percept LiDAR platform.

The Percept LiDAR platform is the first flexible solid-state LiDAR platform engineered with a strict focus on industrialization and automotive qualification. In a clear Tier 2 role, Osram wants to offer a mid- to long-range platform to OEMs, Tier 1s, and system integrators that can be adapted for their specific application.

This partnership targets to deliver the industry’s first automotive-grade ADAS and eventually fully autonomous driving systems at mass-market pricing.

“Early in 2017, Osram recognized LeddarTech’s promising technological LiDAR approach based on unique software and hardware components and therefore invested $70 million to become a major shareholder,” said Dr Olaf Berlien, CEO of Osram Licht AG. “Since then, we have committed over $70 million more on developing LiDAR products, which has allowed Osram to offer LiDAR solutions to Tier 1s and OEMs that meet their cost and performance requirements for mass deployment.”

Osram’s Percept LiDAR integrates LeddarTech’s LeddarEngine, which is comprised of a family of highly integrated system-on-chips and related LiDAR measurement software that are ISO 26262 and significantly reduces system cost and development time. Combined with Osram’s laser products and optical module design and industrialization expertise, the Percept LiDAR platform is the most versatile and highest performance LiDAR available at a cost that can enable volume deployment of ADAS systems integrating LiDAR.

Osram and LeddarTech will also collaborate to deliver perception software solutions that deliver an enhanced 3D environmental model using the Percept LiDAR. These solutions will be based on LeddarTech’s perception technology, including raw data sensor fusion. This technology further contributes to deliver enhanced and cost-efficient ADAS systems through the fusion of cost-efficient LiDAR, cameras, and radar and with lower overall system computing power.