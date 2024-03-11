Leadership transition at Kal Tire

Corey Parks

Kal Tire has announced industry veteran Corey Parks as its new president.

Effective March 1, he takes over from Robert Foord, who will transition to the role of executive vice-chair of the board. Foord, whose father started the company, has served in the role for the last 15 years and has spent 37 years with Kal Tire.

Parks has been with Kal Tire since September 2023 as a member of the senior management team. The company noted that he’s spent the last six months visiting the Kal Tire network and international mining operations.

Parks joined the organization from U.S.-based Les Schwab Tire Centers, where he his most recent roles included chief administrative, officer, executive vice president, secretary and general counsel.

“Corey is an exceptional leader, communicator and relationship builder—and he’s someone who strongly aligns with the values and culture of Kal Tire,” Foord said. “Our family remains as committed as ever to the long-term success of the company, and we are excited for him to join the team.”

Kal Tire will remain a private, family-owned business. Parks has relocated to Vernon, B.C., home to the company’s head office.

“This is a company I’ve respected deeply throughout my career, so I’m humbled and honoured by the opportunity to build on the legacy of Robert Foord,” Parks said. “As we look to the future, I hope to offer not just continuity but also new opportunities for team members around the world to excel in their roles and exceed every customer’s expectations—even, and especially, as our industry evolves.”