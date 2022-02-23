Jobber News Executive Outlook: J.F. Champagne

We reached out to a number of leaders and executives from the supply chain to jobber stores and asked them to highlight how business will change in the year ahead, what the biggest challenge for the industry is moving forward and what they see as the top opportunity in 2022. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our January 2022 issue.

J.F. Champagne, President | Automotive Industries Association of Canada

We expect to continue to have turbulence caused by the ongoing pandemic, which is amplifying the challenges on the supply chain and labour front.

We remain an essential service to Canadians and AIA Canada continues to advocate to governments to ensure support to help alleviate the strains on the supply chain and ensure investments in the industry for the retention of labour and upskilling.

Sourcing of parts will remain the primary challenge for wholesalers and warehouse distributors. However, attracting and retaining employees is also an ongoing challenge.

But right-to-repair has a more long term and profound impact for our industry. Will we have the right legislation to ensure consumers and shops still have access to aftermarket parts to fix their cars? Or is the future maintenance and repair of vehicles to be only OEM parts?

We have proven to be a resilient industry that is providing essential services to Canadians by keeping 30 million cars safe and working on Canadian roads. We have the opportunity to engage with our local politicians to tell our story and get them to understand that the aftermarket is important to local economies.

We need right-to-repair legislation that will ensure the aftermarket can continue to be effective and resilient.