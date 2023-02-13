Jeff Lee to lead Spectra’s Canadian aftermarket sales

Spectra Premium Mobility Solutions announced that Jeff Lee will lead the company’s Canadian sales aftermarket division as director of sales – Canada.

He has been with Spectra Premium since 2011. In that time, he has held various positions, including territory and regional sales manager for Ontario and regional sales manager for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

‘’Jeff’s strong performance at Spectra combined with his prior experience in sales management, B2B sales, private labelling and marketing, make him the perfect choice to lead our Canadian sales team,” said Erich Schmidt, senior director of sales at Spectra Premium.”His expert knowledge of all aspects of our sales aftermarket operations and the automotive aftermarket will ensure ongoing outstanding service to our customer partners.”