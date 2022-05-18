Jason Yurchak takes over as AIA chairman

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada held its Annual General Meeting in person for the first time since 2019.

Professionals across the industry gathered in Toronto on May 11 to hand out awards, discuss business and welcome new members to its executive committee.

Jason Yurchak (Worldpac) officially took over as chairman with Bob Jawarski (Auto Electric Service) moving to the past-chairman role. The executive committee is rounded out by Shannon Spano (Wakefield Canada) as first vice chair and Ryan Bruno (CSN Collision Centres) as second vice chair.

Three new members were elected to the board of directors: Pamela Lee, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Mr. Lube Canada; Joey Miceli, chief operating officer at Group Del Vasto; and James Channer, co-founder and chief operating officer of In Motion Brands.

They will serve on the board until the 2025 AGM.

Graham Jeffrey — who won the 2022 Young Leader of the Year Award — was elected to a one-year term. He is vice president of automotive merchandising at Canadian Tire.

The other directors are Steve Leal (Fix Auto), Bill Hay (Bestbuy Distributors), Craig Jalbert (3M Canada Company), Derek Suen (Dorman Products) and Tony Kuczynski (Mister Transmission).

The association presented its highest honour, the Distinguished Service Award, to the late Bob Greenwood, who died in September.

The night before, attendees took part in the welcome reception that featured a fireside chat with best-selling author Ted Graham.

Check out our photo gallery from the two-day event below.

AIA Canada Welcome Reception & AGM