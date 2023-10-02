It’s 35 years for Advantage Parts Solutions

Advantage Parts Solutions marked 35 years in business.

The company was founded in 1988 in British Columbia by Bob Kirstiuk and Tim Scharnberg, growing into a global organization, specializing in optimizing the OE parts supply chain.

“Reflecting on our 35 years in the industry, it’s not just about the milestones we’ve achieved, but the relationships we’ve built along the way. At Advantage, we’ve always believed in putting our clients and community at the heart of everything we do,” said Kirstiuk, who is also the CEO. “As we mark this significant anniversary, I’m filled with immense gratitude for our dedicated team and loyal clients who have been instrumental in our journey.”

Scharnberg, executive vice president, credited the team that helps the company succeed. “Some of our very first hires remain with the company today, and that’s quite remarkable and part of what’s differentiated our brand. So, this anniversary, I’m incredibly grateful for our exceptional global team who continues to deliver exceptional value.”