Highlights from ASE instructor conference

Hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs took part in the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference last month in Concord, North Carolina

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a wide array of sessions conducted by the transportation industry’s leading trainers and instructors.

“This year’s instructor training conference was a huge success, from the instructional sessions to the networking opportunities to the informational resources that instructors can integrate into their automotive programs,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation, which hosts the four-day conference. “The attendees heard from experienced OE and aftermarket trainers.”

In addition to training and motivational sessions, attendees were able to network with peers from across the industry and share best practices.

“Being together under one roof gave the attendees the opportunity to learn, interact and focus on the future,” said Coley. “We want to thank the subject matter experts who shared their knowledge and expertise with the instructors and the conference sponsors who helped make this exceptional educational event possible.”