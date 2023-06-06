Here’s what shop training will be at AAPEX

We’re less than five months away from the biggest North American gathering for the automotive aftermarket and a slew of training opportunities have been announced.

Joe’s Garage will return to this year’s AAPEX show, featuring training for shop owners, service advisors and technicians. The area will take up an entire floor at The Venetian Expo during the show, which runs from Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.

Technical training topics will cover advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration, battery electric and hybrid vehicle services, electronification of the chassis, EVAP diagnostics, J2534 module programming, deciphering gas turbo driveability and communication breakdown: communication issues, U-codes and network diagnostics.

Business management topics include AI language ChatGPT, dealing with overwhelm, executing successful acquisitions, superior service advising, understanding Gen Z and attracting, hiring and retaining employees.

Some familiar names will be at the front of the room for these sessions, such as Bill Haas of Haas Performance Consulting, Greg Bunch of Transformers Institute, Jeremy O’Neal from Advisorfix and more.

The full schedule can be found through this link.

Service professionals can sign up for training when registering for AAPEX. For those already registered, log in to your registration and add the training. The fee per session is US$50.