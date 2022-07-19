Groupe Touchette to acquire National Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors’ Canadian subsidiary is set to be acquired by Groupe Touchette.

The two sides announced the agreement on July 13 where Groupe Touchette will take over National Tire Distributors. This, the company said in an announcement, “will significantly contribute to Groupe Touchette’s ability to serve its customers and business partners, bringing enhanced service, increased offering capacity and more choice to Canadian consumers.”

It also noted new job opportunities and the ability to “bolster” its service.

Once the deal closes, Groupe Touchette said it will serve all major manufacturers and supply customers across Canada.

“On behalf of the entire Groupe Touchette team, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome NTD into our growing family,” said Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, co-owners at Groupe Touchette. “In these challenging times, and in this ever-evolving industry, the environmental and technological realities bring a high complexity on a 360-degree perspective. Groupe Touchette’s plan is to offer powerful solutions that drive efficiencies and streamline the supply chain for the benefit of customers, consumers and manufacturers. NTD’s addition will help us reach our goal to best serve Canadians.”

As part of the agreement, the companies will enter a commercial relationship that will see American Tire Distributors will supply the combined Canadian company with its proprietary Hercules and Ironman brand tires and make its advanced analytics software and productivity-enabling tools available to Groupe Touchette’s network.

The combined business will continue to be headquartered in Montreal and will maintain a national support center in Burlington, Ontario, as well as regional offices across Canada.