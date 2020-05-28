Fountain Tire launches financing solution for customers

Fountain Tire has launched an online financing solution that provides its Canadian customers with access to 0% interest financing plans.

The move is part of Fountain Tire’s goal to provide flexible payment options, particularly during these challenging times.

“At Fountain Tire we say, ‘We’re on this road together,’ and that includes providing our customers with flexible payment options,” said Denise Gohl-Eacrett, director of brand and customer experience at Fountain Tire. “Canadians are being more cost-conscious and relying on regular maintenance to extend the life of their vehicles.”

Fountain Tire is working with Flexiti Financial, a provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers.

With Flexiti’s financing application implemented into Fountain Tire’s website, customers can apply for a FlexitiCard and receive a response within minutes.

The FlexitiCard can be used to make purchases on a variety of financing plans in-store. This fully automated and 100% paperless process offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans with 0% interest options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases.

“This partnership with Flexiti offers our customers another option to keep their finances in check while ensuring the longevity of their vehicles and keeping safe on the road,” Gohl-Eacrett said.

“We are thrilled to add Fountain Tire to our rapidly expanding Flexiti Network,” said Peter Kalen, founder and CEO of Flexiti. “In today’s economic climate, more and more customers will seek flexible payment solutions for tires and maintenance costs or unexpected expenses. With Flexiti’s 0% interest financing, Fountain Tire customers can pay for tires, repairs and other vehicle services over time.”

www.fountaintire.com

www.flexiti.com