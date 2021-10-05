Ford’s electric Mustang SUV under recall

The electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is being recalled because its windshield and panoramic roof are improperly attached.

The vehicles were built between Feb. 24 and July 18 of this year. According to reports, they may have been improperly bonded during the manufacturing process. Consumers with vehicle defects may notice water leaks or increased wind noise, or both.

The recall is global, affecting about 3,178 vehicles in Canada, according to Transport Canada. It added that the glass could detach from the vehicle in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford will notify owners by mail with details on taking affected vehicles to a dealer to remove and reinstall the windshield.