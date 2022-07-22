Feds announce medium, heavy-duty ZEV program

The federal government is bringing in new Incentives for vehicles not considered light-duty.

The Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) Program started on July 11. It’s a four-year program with close to $550 million available. It is designed to help businesses and communities across the country make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

It will provide purchase incentives worth approximately 50 per cent of the price difference between an electric vehicle and a traditional vehicle. These incentives will be applicable to purchase or lease commercial, medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles such as the Ford e-Transit cargo van, the Karsan e-Jest shuttle, the Lion8 vocational truck, the Volvo VNR-electric tractor truck, and more (see eligible vehicles). Incentives will be eligible to eligible to provinces and territories, municipal and local governments, organizations, and businesses and worth up to $200,000 per vehicle. They will be able to be combined with provincial or territorial incentives.

“Helping Canadian businesses and communities make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle is win-win-win: it keeps our air clean, helps people save money on fuel, all while positioning Canada as a leader on building and powering these vehicles. Today’s announcement is about making sure that Canadian businesses and leaders of our communities have the options they need to transform their fleets to zero-emission vehicles,” said Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, who made the announcement as part of EV Week.