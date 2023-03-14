Event Recap: MWACA Vision 2023

It was a packed weekend for the Vision Hi-Tech Training & Expo 2023, hosted by the Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA).

In partnership with the Northwest, Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Florida Auto Care Alliance groups, the event from March 2-5 saw thousands of shop owners, managers, service advisors and technicians gather in Kansas City at the Overland Park Convention Center to take in training, ranging from technical to management.

The show, one of the biggest annual raining events in North America, drew in many visitors from Canada as well.

Apart from training, two expos were held. At the end of the first day, the Hi-Tech Tool Expo saw companies offering tools ranging from scan tools to scopes. The Vision Expo was held on the second and third days. Here, more than 140 exhibitors — representing tool companies, manufacturers, shop management software, business advisory services, marketing and distributors — were on hand to greet the crowds that packed the hall.

Training included technical courses like diagnostic strategies and communication systems operation and testing. Service advisors could take in sessions on sales and customer service training. For owners, there were courses on leadership, financials, fraud and more.

The event wrapped up with an awards dinner and comedy night party.

Stay tuned to Auto Service World for more coverage of the event as we will bring you highlights from the management sessions.

Please see our Instagram highlight reel, a larger video recap on LinkedIn and our photo gallery below.

