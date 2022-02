Click the banner above to listen to the February 2022 CARS Magazine Enhanced Media segment.

Jobber News publisher Peter Bulmer and managing editor Adam Malik discuss the views, concerns and ideas raised in the Shop Executive Outlook of the February 2022 issue of the magazine.

To read what each of the 10 executives from across the service and repair segment of the automotive aftermarket think about the year ahead, check out the latest issue of CARS.