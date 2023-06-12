Enhanced Media: A deeper dive into the Annual Jobber Survey, CARS, June 2023

Thanks for tuning into the enhanced media segment from the May/June 2023 issue of CARS.

Get ready to explore key takeaways from the 2023 Annual Jobber Survey results. Your host and managing editor Adam Malik dives into the top concerns jobbers have with the way some shops operate their businesses, how that conflicts with views from the shop owner side and then highlights other findings that couldn’t fit into the main feature.

