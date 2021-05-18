Dorman releases nearly 500 new automotive repair products

Transmission lines serve a vital function in keeping automatic transmissions running at optimal temperatures, but they eventually fail from corrosion at connections or lines separating, causing leaks. Newer thermostatic bypass valves can also clog on these lines, which could potentially cause a pressure burst.

Dorman now has nearly 400 direct replacements transmission lines available, and all of these designs undergo a dozen different quality performance tests to help ensure reliability, such as a grueling 120-hour salt spray test for corrosion resistance of the lines’ zinc and clear chromate coating.

Other highlights in this month’s release include:

New complex electronics solutions, including cruise control distance sensors for more than 1.2 million late model Ford and Lincoln vehicles, and other advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) products such as lane and park assist cameras.

More than 30 unique new control arms covering more than 15 million vehicles, including late model coverage for a wide range of domestic, European and Asian vehicle makes.

New OE FIX braided stainless steel flexible fuel lines for select Chevrolet and GMC trucks (part numbers 819-800 and 819-801). The original equipment lines on these vehicles can fail from deterioration caused by corroded fittings. Dorman’s lines are made of braided stainless steel over flexible PTFE tubing for improved durability. Made to exact length for specified applications, they also feature corrosion-resistant stainless steel fittings.

