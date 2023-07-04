Details on an Epicor, SiriusXM agreement

Epicor and SiriusXM have partnered to give automotive repair shops using Epicor Service CRM to offer eligible customers complimentary three-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan trial subscriptions.

Those using Epicor Service CRM can now join “SiriusXM for Shop Customers” at no charge. These qualified businesses can then give a three-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan subscription to eligible customers who have vehicles with factory installed SiriusXM as an added incentive for relying on their shop’s services.

“We are pleased to work with Epicor to help vehicle service businesses differentiate themselves in a highly competitive industry by providing the benefit of SiriusXM and making their customer experience more positive and memorable,” said Gail Berger, senior vice president and general manager of automotive partnerships for SiriusXM.

Epicor said it will provide platform users with attractive point-of-sale materials and email marketing tools to help promote this new benefit.

“By taking advantage of this free offer, our users can establish another positive connection with customers who are looking for one trusted provider to handle all of their service needs,” said Tim Hardin, Epicor’s senior vice president of global automotive, data and extend services.