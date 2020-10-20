Dayco’s new timing belt kit includes 201,000 km warranty

Dayco’s Aftermarket Division is launching a comprehensive new Timing Belt Kit with Water Pump program that includes an industry leading 125,000 mile warranty.

As of Oct. 15, when a technician or a DIYer purchases a Dayco Water Pump or Dayco Timing Belt Kit with Water Pump they can register their purchase to be covered for 201,000 kilometers (125,000 miles).

This extended warranty is contingent upon installation according to the OEM service instructions, including flushing the cooling system and installing new coolant that meets OEM specifications.

What’s included?

Dayco Aftermarket Timing Belt Kits with Water Pumps are designed to the highest standards to ensure long-term performance and durability.

Dayco’s comprehensive kits include:

Superior-quality gaskets made from high density materials that retain bolt torque and prevent wicking , when many competitive models don’t include any gaskets.

made from high density materials that and , when many competitive models don’t include any gaskets. A roller bearing in the hub, which offers a more robust design than standard ball bearings.

than standard ball bearings. State-of-the-art silicone/carbide composite seals in the pump to prevent leaks for well beyond the life of the expected warranty.

in the pump to prevent leaks for well beyond the life of the expected warranty. OE-quality technology built into the belt compounds, chords, as well as pulleys and tensioners.

Dayco’s Timing Belt Kits with Water Pumps as well as the stand alone Dayco Water Pumps are designed for the most popular applications with 99% coverage for today’s domestic and import vehicles.

The kit ensures technicians or DIYers have all the parts needed to perform a complete repair job.

The pulleys, timing belts and tensioners mirror Dayco’s OE solutions and each of the water pumps is assembled using Programmable Logic Control (PLC), providing quality data during the manufacturing process.

Additionally, each water pump features 100% new cast aluminum or iron material and meets TS16949 quality standards.

“We are excited to introduce this new warranty program to the industry,” said Tom Tecklenburg, Dayco’s Vice President of Aftermarket for North America. “Regardless of factory recommended change intervals, Dayco stands behind its Timing Belt Kit with Water Pump lasting 125,000 miles before maintenance is required.”

Visit https://aftna125k.dayco.com/125k/ to view all details and qualification information to be eligible for the 125K extended product warranty.