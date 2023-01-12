Check out the Nov/Dec 2022 issue of CARS

The last issue of CARS for 2022 arrived in mailboxes just before the end of the year. If you haven’t had a chance to flip through it yet, here’s what you’re missing…

It’s our Shop of the Year issue where we profile Gustafson’s Auto Clinic in Athabasca, Alberta. They took home the honour with their industry leading business practices. You can read the full profile here.

We have Greg Aguilera’s column on the value of training; John JB Burkhauser from Bolt On looks at the value of digital diagnosis; and former muffler shop owner John Enemark explains the benefits of shops keeping stock on hand to better serve customers.

And of course, we have our usual departments like Letter, News, Class Act, By The Number and more.

You can also view the full digital edition here.