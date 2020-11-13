Category Focus: Undercar

Recent Undercar announcements from automotive aftermarket tool makers, parts manufacturers, and distributors.
Recently released products in the Undercar space include parts for classic cars from Spectra Premium; driveshafts from Spicer; a new steering shaft from Dorman; coil springs from Elgin; loaded springs from Gabriel; and new power steering pumps from AAE.
Welcome to Auto Service World’s Category Focus, looking at recent announcements from automotive aftermarket tool makers, parts manufacturers, and distributors.
