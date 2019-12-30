Category Focus: Specialty tools

Magnetic Parts Bowls

Mueller-Kueps has developed Magnetic Parts Bowl to store fasteners, nuts, bolts, and miscellaneous metal parts while you’reworking on a car. A durable bowl and a very strong rubber coated magnet make it easy to use this bowl horizontally or vertically. Hang it from the car, hoist or place it on your cart without scratching the surface. Giving you easy access to small parts while making sure you don’t lose them. These bowls come decked out in our signature Neon Green, or a vibrant Neon Orange. Also available in a Gray or Dark Blue for a shop with multiple mechanics.

Extended reach ratchets

Milwaukee Tool has built upon its lineup of ratchets with the introduction of new M12 Fuel Extended Reach Ratchets. The 1/4″ and 3/8” ratchets deliver up to 55 ft-lbs of max torque and feature a slim head profile with an extended neck that gives users the longest reach in tight spaces.

As with all M12 Fuel products, the new tools feature three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations — the PowerState Brushless Motor, RedLithium Battery Pack, and RedLink Plus Intelligence Hardware and Software— to deliver unmatched performance, durability and run-time. The PowerState Brushless Motor delivers up to 200 RPM and 55 ft-lbs (for the M12 Fuel 3/8” Ratchet) and up to 250 RPM and up to 40 ft-lbs (for the M12 Fuel 1/4″ Ratchet), ensuring power that rivals pneumatic.

With no hoses, compressors, or cords, a PowerState brushless motor improves the motor life of the M12 Fuel Extended Reach Ratchets by up to 2X that of other cordless options available. An investment cast steel yoke housing and premium anvil materials provide a robust and durable solution to withstand shop and jobsite use.

With a balanced and ergonomic design featuring the most compact head profile size and extended neck in the industry, users are able to access more limited space applications than other cordless and pneumatic ratchets.

For added protection, optional rubber boots are available for both tools. These boots add minimal size and weight to the tool, and are made of durable, proprietary rubber designed to withstand corrosive materials commonly found in maintenance environments.

Induction heater

Induction Innovations, Inc. has announced the launch of Venom HP: the fourth generation of the legendary Mini-Ductor handheld induction heater. The Venom HP will start shipping in the U.S. and Canada during the first quarter of 2020.

The Venom HP is part of the Mini-Ductor Series that allows users to release hardware from corrosion or thread lock compounds in a matter of seconds, without the dangers of an open flame. The Mini-Ductor Venom HP offers more power than any other Mini-Ductor, making the Venom HP the highest powered Mini-Ductor available.

“Venom HP’s feature set includes a bold new color along with maximum power available from a 120v/15amp line, with a heavy duty 18-amp cord to deliver the needed current to its new circuit design,” said Tom Gough, President of Induction Innovations. “The new Venom HP allows users to heat larger metal fasteners and components faster than ever before.”

Venom HP uses include releasing the following:

ABS sensors

Bearings

Brake bleeder nuts

Corroded exhaust

Decals/graphics

Fuel tank straps

Inline connectors

The Mini-Ductor Venom HP includes the following:

Manifold bolts

O2 sensors

Seat belt bolts

Steering/suspension components • Tie rod sleeves/ends

Truck bed bolts • U-bolts

Mini-Ductor Venom® HP handheld induction heater

3 basic coils: (1) 7/8″ Pre-Formed Coil, (1) U-Form Coil and (1) Bearing Buddy Coil

Rugged plastic carrying case

Operator manual

2-year manufacturer’s warranty

Advanced Battery Shop Chargers

EnerSys has expanded its Odyssey line to include advanced battery shop chargers. With a complete range of 12-volt chargers rated at 35, 70 or 105 amps, the new Odyssey battery shop chargers can be transported around the shop for ease and flexibility, or wall mounted for permanent operation. Additionally, the 70- and 105-amp units feature a programmable dashboard on a 4.3-inch color screen that displays charging status.

“The versatile features of our new Odyssey battery shop chargers provide a flexible, yet reliable charging solution for heavy duty fleets and auto repair shops,” said Alan Kohler, marketing manager at EnerSys. “The units are portable and feature a user-friendly console for easy operation.”

Each shop charger contains a 6-foot cable connected to the unit in addition to a 4-foot removable cable with clamps. They are designed to fully and safely charge Odyssey batteries and other quality brands of 12-volt Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) and traditional flooded lead acid batteries.

Crankshaft and cam tools

OTC has announced the addition of new specialty crankshaft and cam tools to its product lineup for Detroit Diesel engines. OTC tools are designed to improve a technician’s effort and efficiency in the shop and help keep heavy-duty fleet vehicles on the road. The new crankshaft and cam tools are now available throughout North America.

Cam Gear Alignment Fixture (#5881) – The OTC Cam Gear Alignment Fixture allows technicians to pull the cam drive gear hub and thrust plate forward for camshaft and/or thrust plate seal removal and installation. The 5881 is designed for use on Detroit Diesel Series 60 applications.

