Category Focus: Engine Parts

Recently released products in the Engine Parts space include an engine sensor catalogue from Wai; new engine adapter plates from OTC; Ford engineerings parts from Elgin; intake manifold and valve cover kits from Dorman, a wide range of new engine parts from Cloyes; and a new water pump from Carter.

Welcome to Auto Service World’s Category Focus, looking at recent announcements from automotive aftermarket tool makers, parts manufacturers, and distributors.

Water Pump

The company that engineers Carter Fuel Pumps now introduces a full line of water pumps that set a new standard in the aftermarket. Carter Water Pumps are engineered to move fluid efficiently and reliably to meet the rapidly changing technologies and high temperature environments of today’s engines.

“Our in-house engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities produce these best-in-class pumps to meet our customer’s exact specifications”, said Kevin O’Dowd, SVP of global marketing, TRICO Group. “Simply put, our water pumps are engineered with better quality components for better performance.”

Pioneered with the service professional in mind, Carter’s exclusive selection of patent pending Premium Rapid Fit Water Pumps feature pre-mounted components including; gaskets and mounting bolts to deliver time-saving installation. Protective packaging ensures all components are in place and ready for installation when the pump is removed from the box.

Carter’s full line of water pumps are always new, never re-manufactured, 100% factory tested and approved to meet or exceed OE fit, form and function. The line covers 95% of domestic and import vehicles in operation and offers a limited lifetime warranty to provide added peace of mind.

www.trico-group.com

Engine Parts

Cloyes has expanded its Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Chain Kit product line. The newest kit is for General Motors 2.8-liter, 3.0-liter, and 3.6-liter V6 engines, often referred to as the GM High Feature engine (HFV6), and provides coverage for more than 5.4 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO). Ranging from 2007-2019, the kits and components are available for popular makes and models such as Cadillac CTS, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Impala, and GMC Acadia.

“VVT components are naturally part of the timing system and it makes sense for Cloyes to offer VVT system components that work with our current timing system components,” said Jason Thompson, vice president of engineering and product development for Cloyes. “Cloyes’ expertise in modern timing systems, combined with its manufacturing and quality standards, resulted in the company developing VVT actuators and solenoids that work as good as or better than OE units in the most demanding applications.”

Cloyes VVT Chain Kits offer technicians a complete repair solution for higher mileage vehicles. These kits are designed for the replacement of worn or damaged timing chains, tensioners, sprockets, guides, VVT solenoids, and VVT actuators, also known as cam phasers. Cloyes parts are CAD designed and manufactured using premium materials. Each part is extensively tested and measured for function, fitment, and durability to ensure optimal performance.

VVT solenoids are 100% tested during production. Test parameters include fitment, leakage, maximum oil flow, and holding duty cycle. Components also put through real-world testing environments.

VVT sprockets are 100% tested during production. Test parameters include adjustable angle, leakage, locking pin functionality and friction. Components also put through real-world testing environments.

Timing system replacement is typically performed due to the detection of unstable operation. In that situation, and even in preventative maintenance situations, stress is experienced by all the timing system components. For these reasons, and the fact that timing component cost is a fraction of the labor costs required to replace the components, it is recommended to replace all components when making the repair.

www.cloyes.com

Ecotec Intake Manifold and Valve Cover Kit

The valve in the intake manifold of the 1.4L Ecotec engine often fails and causes damage to the valve cover as well. This new kit is a complete repair of all damaged components, with a redesigned, OE FIX manifold to prevent future intake manifold and valve cover failure. It also includes a PCV tube assembly, because this part frequently breaks during removal.

When the PCV valve fails on General Motors 1.4L Ecotec engines, it can cause a cascade of problems. This Dorman OE FIX kit offers a complete repair of all damaged components, with a redesigned manifold to prevent future valve failure.

Convenient kit – includes intake manifold, valve cover and PCV tube assembly to completely address a common problem with GM 1.4L Ecotec engines

Complete repair – manifold failure often leads to valve cover failure, and PCV tube breaks during removal; this kit repairs all three related components

Improved design – included intake manifold is redesigned to correct a frequent PCV valve failure in the original equipment design

Effective fix – eliminates issues caused by failed PCV valve, including excessive oil consumption, irregular vacuum pressure, rough idle, trouble codes and other symptoms

www.dormanproducts.com

Parts for Ford 6.7L Engines

Elgin Industries, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of engine and chassis components, continues to expand its original equipment and aftermarket engine parts range for leading medium- and heavy-duty engines. Now available through Elgin distributors is an extensive portfolio of OE-quality replacement components for Ford 6.7L diesel engines, including 406 CID “Scorpion” engines, model years 2011-2019.

Elgin is the premier manufacturer of push rods, rocker arms, valves, valve springs, camshafts, lifters, timing sets and other precision-engineered components for light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines. The company operates a state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing and distribution complex in Elgin, Illinois.

www.elginind.com

Engine adapter plates

OTC has released a series of four new specialty products to provide even more compatibility on every engine repair. Now available throughout North America, the released adapter plates include the new 1750-4649 Engine Adapter Plate, the 1750-47022 Engine Adapter Plate, 1750-4789 Engine Adapter Plate, and the 1750-4940 Engine Adapter Plate.

Engineered and developed using high-end materials and engineering to provide maximum durability— these products allow technicians to safely and securely remove and hold heavy-duty engines using the 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand from OTC.

All adapters come with fasteners and a lifetime warranty.

1750-4649 Engine Adapter Plate — The 1750-4649 Engine Adapter Plate is designed for mounting 2004-2009 DT466, DT570, HT570, MaxxForce DT, Maxxforce 9, and Maxxforce 10 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand, which includes the 205061 Universal Adapter.

1750-47022 Engine Adapter Plate — The 1750-47022 Engine Adapter Plate is designed for mounting 2004-2007 Detroit Diesel MBE 900 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750 Revolver Diesel Engine Stand and does not require use of the 205061 Universal Adapter.

1750-4789 Engine Adapter Plate — The 1750-4789 Engine Adapter Plate is designed for mounting 2007-Later MaxxForce 11 and 13 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand, which includes the 205061 Universal Adapter.

WITH PIC – 1750-4940 Engine Adapter Plate — The 1750-4940 Engine Adapter Plate is designed to mount 2010-2016 MaxxForce DT, MaxxForce 9, and MaxxForce 10 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand, which includes the 205061 Universal Adapter.

OTC’s new adapters are available now on OTC’s website and through OTC distribution partners and resellers. For more information on OTC specialty tools and equipment, visit

www.OTCTools.com

Sensor Catalogue

WAI highlights its line of superior mass air flow (MAF) sensors for measuring air flow entering a vehicle’s engine. WAI is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) certified supplier of superior quality MAF sensors that perform under extreme harsh environments. MAF sensors help maintain optimal vehicle fuel efficiencies in any environment, saving customers money over the long term.

WAI’s patented flexible microprocessor design features microcontroller base circuitry with high accuracy and response. Digitally calibrated at all OE operation ranges, the circuit design can correct the measurements at all operating temperatures. Designed and manufactured with high-quality materials, robust automotive grade electronic components, dual aluminum wire bonding for optimum connections and vibration resistance, encapsulated with high temperature epoxies and corrosion resistant mounts.

WAI MAF sensors maintain +/- 5 percent of output over temperatures ranging from -20°C to 70°C. Designed with United States OEM manufacturing equipment, WAI MAF sensors feature the precision required to match OE benchmark calibrations. All MAF products are tested to OEM specifications prior to shipment.

WAI offers both a complete assembly and probe only sensors program. The probe only solution allows for a quicker fix by technicians, lower inventory needs due to consolidation of housings, and reduced inventory space requirements.

“WAI MAF sensors are made of the highest performing parts and are tested to perform under the most extreme environments”, said Andrew Boling, director of product management at WAI. “This not only translates to vehicle fuel efficiency, but to cost-savings to customers.”

www.waiglobal.com