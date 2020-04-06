Category Focus: Engine Parts

Throttle Body Assembly

Dorman has released a new throttle body assembly for Buick 2004, Cadillac 2006-03, Chevrolet 2007-03, GMC 2007-03, and Hummer 2007-03.

Available as a complete unit, this direct replacement electronic throttle body includes the gasket, idle air control motor and throttle position sensor for a complete repair solution. This 100% new electronic throttle body matches the original equipment part for fit and performance. With a corrosion-resistant aluminum body, it features a new sensor and circuit board for reliable performance.

Direct replacement – this electronic throttle body matches the original equipment throttle body for fit and function

Plug and play installation – this throttle body plugs into the original equipment wiring harness with no adapter required

Cost-effective and reliable – offers original manufacturer quality at a competitive price with no core charge

Rigorously tested – this throttle body has undergone corrosion and try-on testing to ensure durability for a long service life.

Electric Water Pump

The VDO OEM Electric Water Pump with integrated Control Unit is a direct replacement for a wide range of BMW applications. This is the genuine OEM part and features identical fit, form, and function. It delivers precise engine temperature and operates independently from the main cooling circuit and engine functions. It comes directly from the manufacturer, Continental.

Water Pump

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket offers a new VDO Electric Water Pump for popular Mercedes Benz models. The new Pump (VDO P/N A2C3997390080) is the genuine Continental OEM part and a direct replacement for the original Mercedes Benz Part No. A000 500 23 00, ensuring a simple and worry-free installation.

The VDO Electric Water Pump is identical in fit, form, and function to the OE part, so fit, installation, and performance are hassle-free. The pump comes directly from the manufacturer, Continental.

Continental offers wide coverage for Mercedes Benz models including: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017-19, AMG GT C 2018-19, AMG GT R 2018-19, AMG GT S 2016-19, C350e 2016-18, C63 AMG 2017-19, C63 AMG S 2015-19, E53 AMG 2019, E63 AMG S 2018-19, G550 2016-18, GLC350e 2018-19, GLC63 AMG 2018-19, GLC63 AMG S 2018-19, GLE63 AMG S 2016-17, GLS63 AMG 2017, Maybach S550 2017, Maybach S560 2018-19, Maybach S600 2016-17, Maybach S650 2018-19, S450 2018-19, S550 2017, S550e 2015-17, S560 2018-19, S600 2017, S63 AMG 2017, S65 AMG 2015-17.

Water Pump Replacement Kits

CRP Automotive now offers Rein Automotive Electric Water Pump Replacement Kits for popular BMW models. The kits feature OE electric water pumps, unique Rein hoses, OE-quality thermostat assemblies, and come with all necessary mounting hardware and components to complete the repair quickly and efficiently.

Developed to address common failure items like the electric water pump, plastic flanges, thermostats and hoses, Rein Electric Water Pump Kits are an ideal solution for the recommended service of cooling system components at 80,000 miles. These kits ensure that the time-consuming water pump repair is performed in a single effort, eliminating the possibility of a repeat repair.

Applications for Rein Electric Water Pump Kits are available for popular BMW models including the 128I, 325I, 328I, 328XI, 330I, 330XI, 335I, 525I, 525XI, 528I, 528XI, 530I, and 530XI. Model year coverages extends from 2006-2013.

CRP Automotive offers seven Rein Electric Water Pump Kits and delivers coverage for over 1.3 million VIO across the United States and Canada.

