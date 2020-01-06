Category Focus: Diagnostic Tools

Diagnostic software

The latest diagnostic software from Snap-on features new 2018 factory-level coverage for Acura, Audi, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, and Volkswagen. The system provides pre-scan and post-scan with vehicle system reports, and reports that can be shown to customers to build trust. Snap-on invests in the latest technology innovations, resources and aftermarket repair relationships to significantly expand vehicle systems coverage and strengthen tool capabilities on a regular basis. In the newest release, Snap-on helps technicians power up their productivity and overcome even the toughest obstacles more quickly, thanks to more robust vehicle coverage, innovative new features and the ability to handle hundreds of vehicle systems from 49 different vehicle manufacturers.

www.diagnostics.snapon.com

Borescope camera

Actron has announced a new Wi-Fi Borescope Camera that gives users the ability to view and playback photos and videos from vehicle inspection with the download of an app on their smart device. The CP7670 Actron Borescope Camera is compatible with iPhone, iPad and Android smart phone and tablet devices. The flexible 3.3-foot tube can be shaped into any viewing condition, allowing for optimal viewing in hard-to-reach areas. The 8 mm camera includes an adjustable brightness of four tube-mounted camera LEDs with eight brightness settings.

www.bosch.com

Diagnostic system

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has introduced a new diagnostic tool designed to help improve technician’s productivity by streamlining vehicle diagnosis. Continental‘s Autodiagnos Pro automotive diagnostic system has been specially designed to help automotive technicians analyze, diagnose, and repair vehicles faster. The new tool is designed to service all makes and is a resource that is continuously updated as vehicles evolve.

Designed and built by OEM tool developers based on an OEM platform used worldwide, Autodiagnos Pro is specifically engineered for use by the professional aftermarket automotive technician. The scan tool was designed by the same engineers who developed assembly line testing tools for global OEMs. The tool was engineered and is supported in the US.

Autodiagnos Pro automotive diagnostic system reports DTCs in an average of 20-30 seconds, decodes VINs in seconds, and provides accurate data in list, multiple graph, and gauge formats. The clear and sharp interface presents vehicle data in an intuitive and uncluttered layout – easy to configure, easy-to-read.

Christopher Bahlman, Head of Diagnostics & Services, Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket (CVAM) business unit, announced the new product and noted, “We are excited to introduce our new Autodiagnos Pro professional scan tool. From its speed to its clear, sharp and intuitive user interface and using the same data in OE diagnostics, Autodiagnos Pro is built to enhance technician and shop productivity.”

To ensure that the tool integrates seamlessly with a shop’s current system, the Autodiagnos Pro automotive diagnostic system operates on a subscription-based model, so there is no large, upfront investment. The system can utilize a shop’s existing compliant tablet or laptop, or the subscription can be bundled with a new tablet at purchase. Autodiagnos Pro automotive diagnostic system comes with a one-year subscription at purchase.

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

www.autodiagnospro.com

Diagnostic platform

Denso says its plans to keep up with growing vehicle sophistication are now coming to fruition with the launch of a new diagnostic platform.

Joe Mejaly, senior vice president of sales for Denso Products and Services Americas, said the new product, VehicleMRI, adds an element of predictive analytics previously unavailable to the aftermarket.

Early results have shown increased parts sales, increased hours billed, and increased average repair order for shops that use VehicleMRI, which is now available as an Android mobile app.

In a press conference at the Automotive Aftermarket Parts Exposition (AAPEX), Mejaly said the company has launched a number of forward-looking initiatives, including several new warehouses and tech centres, the launch of a new heavy duty brand, the redesign of the company’s Denso Connect portal, and a host of new aftermarket products.

“To say we’ve been busy would be an understatement!” he said.

The electronic inspection tool, VehicleMRI, is a significant new development for the company. The compact vehicle interface device and mobile app are now compatible with Android smartphone and tablets, allowing technicians to quickly and accurately inspect vehicles and identify underperforming parts to prescribe their customers a predictive maintenance plan.

“Offering VehicleMRI to Android mobile device users saves both technicians and customers time and money,” said Hiroshi Yanone, senior manager of Connected Services at Denso Products and Services Americas. “The Android mobile platform is an industry leader when it comes to mobile operating systems, so technicians can now be more agile than ever in pinpointing problems and communicating with customers quickly and efficiently.”

VehicleMRI is a powerful tool that combines advanced technology and high-tech software so technicians can streamline the inspection process of checking and tracking the health of their customers’ cars and light trucks. In an industry powered by increasingly sophisticated electronic systems, VehicleMRI allows technicians to see beyond the visual inspection and generate a complete report in minutes that shows which electronic systems are performing properly and which are not.

In addition to detecting the source of check-engine lights and other dashboard warning lights, tests include checking the vehicle’s battery cranking voltage, identifying out-of-date software, and displaying safety recalls. VehicleMRI incorporates predictive analytics to flag parts and sensors that may need to be serviced or replaced at future mileage junctures so customers can make informed decisions on how to proceed while the vehicle is still in the shop and when to address small problems before they become bigger and more costly.

VehicleMRI allows technicians to share reports with customers by email, printout and text, while saving each report for future comparison. The VehicleMRI mobile app comes with free updates ensuring technicians have the most current information on part numbers and applications when they plug into a vehicle. The affordable tool works with domestic and foreign cars and light trucks sold in the USA that are On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD2) compliant (1996 to present).

www.densoautoparts.com

Diagnostic scan tool update

Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, announced a new software release for its ADS 325 and ADS 625. Available on Nov. 19, ADS 4.0 introduces many new and improved features, including quick-scan capabilities, enhanced European vehicle coverage and access to FCA Security Gateway vehicles. Repair-Source, a comprehensive vehicle service and repair information database to assist technicians with diagnosing, researching and repairing vehicle issues, is also built into the software update.

Bosch offers the best aftermarket coverage in one solution available on the market. The latest ADS software version adds the following functionality and optimizations:

Enhanced European Vehicle Coverage: Bosch expands its industry-leading coverage by adding thousands of OE functions for Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen

Quick-Scan: Technicians can now perform full pre- and post- repair diagnostic scans in under 60 seconds. Complete scans take 30 seconds or less for many vehicle year, make and models

FCA Security Gateway: FCA has approved Bosch manufactured diagnostic tools for secure access to SGW vehicles found in most 2018 and newer FCA vehicles

In addition to these advancements, ADS 4.0 continues to offer free access to Bosch Repair-Source. The on-tool vehicle service and repair information puts OE wiring diagrams, maintenance schedules, OEM service procedures for AC/heater, engine, airbag and more at technicians’ fingertips without leaving the shop floor.

The European coverage, Quick-Scan and FCA Security Gateway software updates are also compatible with OTC Encore and Evolve platforms.

www.boschautoparts.com