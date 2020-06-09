Category Focus: CHASSIS

Recently released products in the chassis space include shock mounts from Dorman Products; GM parts from Elgin Industries; electronically controlled damper from ZF; ride control parts from TRW; and CV axles from TrakMotive.

Chassis parts

TrakMotive has announced the release of 117 New numbers which include automotive CV axles, ATV CV axles, drive shafts and CV intermediate shafts. These units are all in stock and ready to ship.

New numbers cover over 61 million part opportunities including:

84 Automotive CV Axles = 59.7 million sales opportunities

– Including 5 Cold Weather CV Axles and 3 Extended CV Axles

5 CV Intermediate Shafts = 277 thousand sales opportunities

24 Drive Shaft Assemblies = 1.9 million sales opportunities

4 New ATV CV Axles

Ride control parts

ZF Aftermarket has released 151 new numbers for TRW products, covering a total of 90.3 million vehicles in operation. They include: 110 new TRW chassis part numbers released covering over 60 million vehicles in operation, and 41 new TRW ride control part numbers released covering 30.3 million vehicles in operation.

The new TRW part numbers are issued to offer a wide range of vehicle coverage to focus on the safety and customization for each individual part. TRW focuses on perfectly tailoring their products to fit the vehicle application. The new products are part of the TRW Corner Module, combining braking, steering and suspension. These three components are designed for an optimal ride when paired together.

The newly added 41 ride control part numbers offer coverage for 30.3 million vehicles. Included in the TRW newly released ride control parts are for vehicles such as:

2013-2018 Mazda CX-3, CX-5, Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda6

2011-2017 Nissan Juke, Leaf, Sentra

The newly added 110 chassis component part numbers offer coverage for 60 million vehicles. Included in the TRW newly released chassis parts are for vehicles such as:

2010-2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2007-2017 Lexus LS460

2005-2011 Ford Mustang

Electronically controlled dampers

ZF Aftermarket has expanded its range of electronically controlled dampers significantly.

With around 28 million units produced, the CDC system is one of the most widely used electronic chassis systems for passenger cars. In order to provide workshops with the best possible support for maintenance work on vehicles with CDC dampers, ZF Aftermarket is expanding its offering in this area. The extended product range includes Sachs CDC spare parts for mid-size and compact cars, in conjunction with many new additions from the luxury class. These high-tech shock absorbers offer an attractive opportunity for workshops as there are currently no low-quality replacement parts available.

Electronically controlled dampers such as the CDC system by ZF have a great advantage over conventional chassis systems: Using CDC dampers, drivers can select and drive different driving settings dynamically according to their personal preference. In contrast, conventional chassis systems dictate the setting (standard or sport) once the vehicle has been configured. In such a case a change is only possible with the installation of new parts. On the other hand, the Sachs CDC is electronically controlled by solenoid valves which adjust the optimum damping force within fractions of a second. This allows the driver to enjoy outstanding driving comfort without loss of driving stability during an evasive maneuver or emergency braking. In such a case, the CDC sets the damper characteristic curve to a ‘hard’ setting in a lightning-fast manner.

Since the market launch in 1997, ZF has produced and equipped an enormous range of vehicles with approximately 28 million CDC dampers. Previously only present in the luxury class, car manufacturers have gradually also equipped mid-size or compact cars with CDC dampers on customers’ request. Even small cars such can be equipped with CDC.

Under its Sachs brand, ZF Aftermarket provides automotive companies with a comprehensive range of CDC dampers. The CDC spare parts are available for but not limited to:

Audi A4 (2007 to 2015)

Audi Q5 (2008 to 2016)

Volkswagen Touareg (2002 to 2010 and 2010 to 2018)

Throughout 2020 the range will be expanded by up to 30 additional part numbers.

The large number of vehicles equipped with CDC technology since the initial launch over twenty years ago means that more and more of these vehicles will be serviced in independent workshops. The dampers as such are very durable thanks to an electronic control system which can compensate for wear and tear of the damping performance to a certain degree. Nevertheless, it is necessary to replace this component under certain circumstances – for example, after particularly heavy loads, permanent usage under strenuous road conditions or due to high mileage.

Other sources of failure of CDC dampers include wear of solenoid valves, cables and connectors or damages caused by rodent bites or corrosion.

GM engine parts

Elgin Industries, a global manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has added more than 20 original equipment-quality parts to its offering for General Motors LS Gen V engines. The following new Elgin parts are available immediately through replacement parts distributors across North America:

Head bolt (without female Torx head)

Standard lifter

Lifter – Advanced Fuel Management (AFM)

Lifter guides – front and rear (with or without AFM)

Oil pump screen assemblies (4.3L, 5.3L and 6.2L)

Push rod

Rocker arm

Crankshaft sprocket

Timing chain

Timing chain tensioner

Valve guide (4.3L and 5.3L)

Valve lock

Valve spring (4.3L and 5.3L)

Valve spring retainer

Valve stem oil seals (intake and exhaust)

Valve stem oil seal kit

Valves – intake and exhaust (4.3L and 5.3L)

Shock mount

When a shock absorber mount breaks or corrodes on a Jeep, you’re often stuck replacing the entire axle assembly. This Dorman OE FIX shock mount allows direct replacement of only the failed front position shock absorber mount.

Cost-effective repair – this shock absorber mount allows direct replacement of a rusted shock mount instead of replacing an entire axle assembly

Quality materials – carbon steel mount is coated in weldable primer for a clean weld-on repair

Vehicle and position specific – designed to match original front mounts on Jeep vehicles

Quality tested – this part has undergone try-on and material testing to ensure a quality fit and long service life.

