Category Focus: BRAKES

Recently released products in the brakes space include a new friction box design from TRW; performance brakes from Transit; a line expansion from Raybestos; Acura brakes from NRS Brakes; a brake line straightener from Mueller-Kueps; BMW / Audi brakes from Hella Pagid; and hydraulic brake parts from Continental ATE.

Welcome to Auto Service World’s Category Focus, looking at recent announcements from automotive aftermarket tool makers, parts manufacturers, and distributors.

Hydraulic Brake Parts

Continental, a global supplier of brake systems and components, offers a high quality line of ATE hydraulic brake parts that are designed to fit perfectly and precisely match the safety and reliability requirements of modern brake systems in today’s vehicle. Incorporating the same brake technology that Continental delivers to OEMs worldwide, ATE hydraulic brake parts leverage Continental brake expertise and OE knowledge to provide professional technicians and service facilities with state-of the-art replacement brake parts that are engineered and built to meet rigorous OE standards for quality, fit, and performance.

The ATE hydraulic brake parts line includes a comprehensive range of brake boosters, calipers, hydraulic control units, master cylinders, hydraulic hoses, and wheel cylinders. Continental offers excellent application coverage and availability for a wide spectrum of European vehicle makes and models.

Continental also compliments its hydraulic brake parts program with a range of exceptional DOT 4 replacement brake fluids formulated to meet specific vehicle performance and safety requirements. This offering includes ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid, an ideal brake fluid replacement for ESP, ABS, and ASR electronic brake systems; ATE SL for hydraulic brake and clutch systems; and ATE Typ 200 for the extreme demands of high performance and racing applications.

Dan Caciolo, Head of Product Management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, notes, “Hydraulic components are at the heart of every brake system. That’s why Continental’s OE braking systems expertise and leading edge technology is built into every one of our aftermarket hydraulic brake parts. Every ATE component is made to meet and exceed OE manufacturer specifications and rigorously tested for endurance and reliability.”

ATE (www.ate-na.com) is an aftermarket brand of Continental Corporation, one of the world’s leading brake system manufacturers and suppliers. From the introduction of the first hydraulic brake system in 1926 to the development of the first antilock braking system prototype in 1967, the ATE brand has a rich history of innovation and experience in the design and production of advanced brake system technologies.

Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, as well as automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

www.ate-na.com

BMW / Audi Brakes

Hella Pagid Brake Systems is now an original equipment manufacturer for the BMW i3, Audi S8 Quattro among other newer vehicles.

Hella Pagid, the Essen-based brake systems specialist for the independent aftermarket that operates in a joint venture with automotive suppliers TMD Friction and Hella, offers as a full-range supplier more than 14,000 spare brake parts for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

In addition to wearing parts, brake hydraulics and fluids/chemicals, the extensive range from Hella Pagid also includes accessories for all vehicle models. This portfolio not only covers vehicles from the compact class to light commercial vehicles, but also electric and hybrid vehicles to sports cars. It caters for almost 100 percent of vehicles in Europe in terms of brake pads and brake discs.

“Our claim is clear: We want to be the leading full-range supplier in the independent aftermarket for all brake-related products, supporting our customers round the world in the best possible way with articles offering top quality and high availability,” said Thomas Gorkow, director of product management and marketing at Hella Pagid.

The brake caliper portfolio was therefore expanded in 2020 by another 987 vehicle applications, with the total vehicle stock exceeding 19 million.

The range of brake pads has also been further extended. It now covers 757 additional vehicle applications for a worldwide stock of more than 8.5 million vehicles. Here Hella

Pagid offers 2,100 brake pads, which are manufactured at the plants of its parent company, “TMD Friction.”

The brake disc portfolio has also been extended by 299 vehicle applications with a stock of over seven million vehicles worldwide, so that the total range of brake discs now exceeds 2,600 items. Some of these new brake discs feature an increased level of carbon (high carbon content), so making them particularly resilient, as the material composition is characterized by rapid heat dissipation.

www.partcat.com/hella

Brake line straightener

Mueller-Kueps Brake Line Straightener No. 462 040

This special tool was made to straighten the brake line after it comes to the shop in a coil. Using 16 ball beared precision rolls it removes kinks out of the line. This prevents problems due to kinked brake lines. Easy to use, the mechanic will not need any additional tools. Simply feed the brake line through the tool, so you have a handhold. Then hold the line and with your other hand move the tool up and down. If the line is particularly kinked, you might need to move the tool up and down a couple times to remove all the bends.

www.mueller-kueps.com

Acura Brakes

NRS Brakes now offers the latest in brake pads specifically designed for the ​2020 Acura RLX​, including the popular hybrid model. Despite the growing popularity of hybrids, many manufacturers have been slow to adapt products for regenerative braking. NRS Brakes, however, has engineered its new brake pads to account for reduced moisture dissipation and increased corrosion risk typical of hybrid brake pads.

NRS galvanized brake pads for the Acura RLX also fit the TLX and represent ​approximately 329,260 vehicles in operation globally.

With new premium brake pads for a smooth and safe ride, NRS Brakes’ galvanized pads deliver advanced noise-canceling piston cushions and shims, best-in-class friction and the best value based on total cost of ownership. They are designed to meet the exceeding demands of Acura drivers while entailing fewer replacements.

NRS brake pads use Galvanized steel to withstand rust and corrosion and require significantly fewer replacements, making

them the most affordable option based on

total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

In addition, NRS brake pads have zero copper or lead, creating an environmentally cleaner and greener brake pad.

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, please visit

www.nrsbrakes.com

Brake line expansion

Raybestos has expanded its Element3 brake caliper line with the addition of new part numbers, covering over 13 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO).

Additions to the Element3 caliper line include coverage for the following popular late model truck and SUV applications:

Toyota: Tundra 2015-2018; Sequoia 2015-2018

Ford: Expedition 2010-2017; Expedition EL 2015-2016; F-150 2010-2011; F-150 2015-2017;F-350 Super Duty 2013-2016; F-450 Super Duty 2013-2014

Lincoln Navigator 2009-2017

Chevrolet: Silverado 2500 HD 2011-2019; Silverado 3500 HD 2011-2019; Suburban 2016-2019

GMC: Sierra 2500 HD 2011-2019; Sierra 3500 HD 2011-2019

Nissan: NV1500 2018; NV2500 2018; 3500 2018; Titan XD 2018

With 100 percent new components, no core return and lower warranty rates, Raybestos Element3 brake calipers provide hassle-free installation and optimal performance. Designed and manufactured to strict Raybestos engineering specifications and safety requirements, these ultra-premium calipers offer original-equipment precision at a fraction of the cost of OE. The aluminum or zinc-plated castings provide superior corrosion prevention and meet (ASTM B117) 96-hour salt spray corrosion resistance test standards. The line is ideal for high VIO and problem applications, and includes plated brackets, where required.

www.raybestos.com

Performance Brake Rotors

Transit launched DS-One, a new line of uniquely designed performance brake rotors. In addition to being drilled and slotted for use on heavy-duty applications like SUVs and pickup trucks, and sought after by sports car amateurs for their look, DS-One brake discs simplify ordering and inventory management for customers stocking the brand as one number can be installed on both vehicle sides.

Stephan Guay, president, said: “It took two years to bring DS-One to the market because we did test after test after test to yield a high-performance product that is stylish, performs better than most OE discs and is available to our customers at the right price.”

A video showing tests pitting DS-One against OE brake rotors for braking distance and braking disc temperature performances is available on Transit’s website

www.ds-oneperformance.com

www.transitinc.com

New TRW Friction Box Design

ZF Aftermarket opts for simple packaging to emphasize the importance of the part, not the box

Newly branded TRW brake pad box returns to the blueprints and highlights key product information

ZF Aftermarket has chosen to take a simplistic approach in their new TRW branded friction box design reminding buyers that the box means nothing if the part itself is not quality.

ZF Aftermarket launched TRW Ultra and TRW Pro friction lines in November 2019 with clean line packaging, going back to the basics and blueprints of the products. Both the TRW Ultra and TRW Pro lines are perfectly tailored to meet the demands of the vehicle application. The new lines not only excitingly entered the market with new formulations, but also a new box design. With a simple, clean design, ZF Aftermarket continues to tie their “It’s About the Part” campaign to its product messaging, reminding customers that an overly complex box does not ensure a great product. Turning the focus from the box to the product is the intent of the new design for the TRW friction lines.

What’s on the box, then?

The backside of the box has a blueprint of either a TRW Ultra or TRW Pro brake pad – further highlighting the fundamental importance of design and development. Key features and benefits of the brake pad line are highlighted, such as the slotted and chamfered OE configurations, installation hardware where applicable, a “fits right the first time” promise, and copper-free formulation. The TRW Ultra and TRW Pro lines are both copper-free, putting the product lines ahead of the California copper-free legislation deadline of 2025. Technicians can reach out for more information through the social medias listed on the box.

The TRW Ultra and TRW Pro have their differences, even with a similar box design. The TRW Ultra brake pad line offers nearly 800 SKUs providing over 98% coverage for a wide range of vehicles up to 15 years old. The line also features a CITEC coating, providing vehicles additional stopping performance during the break-in period. The TRW Pro line offers more than 1,000 SKUs providing over 98% coverage for vehicles up to 35 years old. With nearly 40 SKUs in both a ceramic and semi-metallic formulation, users can choose the product to best fit their needs.