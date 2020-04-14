Category Focus: Brakes

Recently released products in the automotive braking space include brake vacuum pumps from Rein, Corvette Stingray brakes from Brembo, new brake pad numbers from Akebono, brake boosters from ATE, and new brake pad SKUs from Bosch.

Welcome to Auto Service World’s Category Focus, looking at recent announcements from automotive aftermarket tool makers, parts manufacturers, and distributors.

Brake pads

Ten new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part numbers extend coverage to more than 1.2 million late-model Asian, domestic and European vehicles in operation (VIO) in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2017-2018 Honda CRV, 2017 Genesis G90, 2016-2019 Dodge Durango and more.

The new part numbers include synthetic lubricant with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications. Bosch QuietCast Brake Pads are developed for the generalist who works on all makes and models all day long.

Ten new SKUs have also been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line to cover more than 1.2 million VIO, including the 2018 Jeep Compass, 2018 Toyota C-HR, 2016-2017 Hyundai Sonata and more. The pads feature multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening and are designed to deliver quality and performance.

Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

www.boschautoparts.com

Brake booster

ATE’s new line of OE quality replacement Brake Boosters is designed to deliver a powerful braking force, with peak performance across the board. Built for dependability and long service life, ATE Brake Boosters feature high-quality materials, meticulous workmanship, and a sophisticated design that significantly reduces premature abrasion and makes safe braking easier. Over 57 SKUs are available for easy and problem-free installation.

www.ate-na.com

Disc brake pads

Akebono Brake Corporation has expanded its Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by four; three ProACT and one EURO part number.

Premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the two ProACT kits that require it and the EURO kit includes electronic wear sensor.

The release includes ProACT brake pads for several popular GM models, Buick LaCrosse and Regal and the Chevrolet Malibu, as well as a couple front and rear Mazda applications.

“The award-winning EURO Line adds coverage for the popular, Mercedes-Benz CLA250 & GLA250,” said Edward Gerhardt, Akebono’s marketing and data service manager.

www.akebonobrakes.com

Corvette Stingray brakes

Brembo is the stopping partner of choice for the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Brembo will supply brake components on all four corners of the mid-engine Corvette Stingray. Two separate brake package offerings will be available with the Corvette Stingray and the Corvette Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package.

Stopping the 495 horsepower, most powerful entry Corvette ever, at the drive wheels are Brembo’s all-aluminum four-piston calipers, which grasp a 321 mm ventilated disc.

The Brembo supplied calipers shine through the Corvette’s five spoke 19 or 20-inch wheels and are available in a choice of four colors: Edge Red, Black, Yellow, or Bright Red.

In addition to the brake calipers, Brembo will also include its new zero-copper Non-Asbestos-Organic (NAO) brake pad that meet recent environment regulations. The NAO pad is environmentally friendly and provides excellent stopping power.

The Corvette Stingray, when ordered with the Z51 Performance Package, gets an upgraded brake package to provide increased stopping power for the track-capable Corvette. Brembo’s all-aluminum monobloc four-piston calipers on the front are an all-new option. The Z51 Performance Package includes low-met performance brake pads. The pads on the Z51 are 10 percent larger than the previous generation and feature a new zinc-nickel base coating for more longevity and resistance to corrosion.

In addition, for the first time in Corvette history, the eighth generation will come with a Brembo Electronic Parking Brake (EPB). The Brembo EPB reduces part complexity, with the elimination of a brake pedal, brake lever and associated cables. Activation of the parking brake is as simple as pushing a button. The new design for the GM EPB delivers a 3 kg (6.6 lbs.) per car weight savings over the previous drum-in-hat style system.

“The highly anticipated Corvette with its mid-engine design will be stopped by a complete Brembo brake package from calipers to pads, and you’ll park the vehicle with our EPB,” said Dan Sandberg, Brembo North America president and CEO. “With a 0-60 time of under three seconds, we need to stop it just as fast. Both models of the Stingray are equipped with our aluminum brake calipers and newest generation of performance brake pads. The addition of the mechatronic EPB is a first on a GM vehicle. And by getting this performance, you won’t sacrifice style, as the consumer is offered a choice of brake colors and the opportunity to create their own design statement when ordering their Stingray.”

www.brembo.com

Brake Vacuum Pumps

CRP Automotive now offers Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pumps for popular Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls Royce, VW, and Volvo applications. Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pumps are designed as plug and play replacements for failed units. These new pumps solve various performance and safety issues and are built for reliability and long service life.

Vacuum pumps that fail or operate inefficiently significantly reduce the performance of braking systems, EGR valves, intake manifold switches, turbocharger actuators and more. They can also trigger the check engine light, limp mode or engine misfires.

CRP Automotive offers 10 part numbers in the Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pump line and delivers coverage for over 3.9 million VIO across the United States and Canada.

CRP Automotive provides everything needed for a complete installation, including a required gasket or seal, which are not always provided by the dealer. Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pumps are backed by a 2 year/24,000 mile warranty.

The Rein Automotive under car program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites.

www.reinautomotive.com