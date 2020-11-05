Eye Spy: Stop that rattle!

The team at Huron Tirecraft in Clinton, Ont., got a surprise when they raised this 2006 Cadillac DTS that came in for a tire change. The vehicle owner had attached some clamps to his rear suspension—not to keep it from falling off, just to keep it from rattling. Owner Lorne Koch offered to fix it properly, but the vehicle owner refused, insisting that he didn’t think it was loose, just rattling. “If something is rattling, wouldn’t that be the very definition of loose?” Lorne writes.

