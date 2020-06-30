By the Numbers: What’s the toughest ADAS calibration to do?

1,914,357

Number of light vehicles sold in Canada in 2019, a decrease of 3.6% from 2018, and the second annual decrease in a row.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants

5.2 million

While it wasn’t a great year for new vehicle, the used market managed a significant sales increase for the year and as a result the overall market—new and used together—set an all-time record with over 5.2 million units sold.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants

69%

Percentage of recent used-car purchasers who don’t plan to return to the selling dealership for service. About 27% plan to go to independent shops, 18% will visit a service chain, and 15% will visit another dealership.

Carfax Canada

39%

Percentage of all new cars around the globe that are painted white – popularized by industries that have used white to represent the face of technology.

BASF annual report on automotive coatings

$500-$700

Residual value that emerald green cars lose when they hit the used market solely because of their colour.

Kelley Blue Book

71:29

Ratio of the U.S. sale of SUVs and light trucks to passenger cars in 2019. In 2013, cars and light trucks were split about 50:50. By 2026, the disparity is expected to grow even further to 76:24.

IHS, Five Trends in Five Minutes

12%

Percentage of technicians surveyed who consider Surround View Cameras to be the most difficult ADAS calibration to do. Easier were front radar/lidar (only 5% consider them difficult), and blind spot radar (4%). Easiest were windshield cameras.

Martec Group

1,841

Number of traffic deaths in Canada in 2017.

Transport Canada

36,560

Number of traffic deaths in the U.S. in 2018.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

1.35 million

Number of traffic deaths in 2018 around the globe in 2018

World Health Organization