Brad Shaddick wins Distinguished Service Award

The highest award from the Automotive Industries Association of Canada has been given to Brad Shaddick.

The Director of Sales in Canada for Tenneco/DRiV was named the 2023 Distinguished Service Award winner during AIA Canada’s National Conference on April 26.

Shaddick began his career with Fram Canada Ltd in 1981. He served as territory manager for southern Ontario at Specialty Sales and Marketing. Shaddick then joined Cooper Automotive, which, through a series of mergers, was acquired by Tenneco.

He is also currently chair of Shad’s R&R, the annual industry golf charity tournament founded by his father in 1973. To date, the event has raised over $5.3 million dollars for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.