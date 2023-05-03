Brad Cochrane named YPA Leader of the Year

AIA Canada presented the 2023 Young Leader of the Year Award to Brad Cochrane.

The director of sales operations and business analytics at NAPA Auto Parts was presented the award by the Young Professionals in the Aftermarket Committee, which annually recognizes an outstanding young aftermarket professional in recognition of their leadership, innovation and dedication to the industry.

He began his career 17 years ago with Gates Canada before moving to NAPA Auto Parts in 2011 where he has worked in many different positions.

Cochrane has been a member of the Young Professionals in the Aftermarket Committee since 2013, serving as chair from 2018 to 2020. He also remains an active volunteer with AIA Canada.