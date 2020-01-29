BorgWarner agrees to purchase Delphi Technologies

BorgWarner Inc. has entered into an agreement to purchase Delphi Technologies PLC in an all-stock transaction that values Delphi Technologies’ enterprise at about US$3.3 billion.

According to a joint press release, the deal creates “a global enterprise focused on innovating propulsion systems and aftermarket solutions so that passenger cars and commercial vehicles drive cleaner, better and further.”

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Delphi Technologies stockholders would receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner common stock per Delphi Technologies share. Upon closing of the transaction, current BorgWarner stockholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company, while current Delphi Technologies stockholders are expected to own approximately 16%.

“This exciting transaction represents the next step in BorgWarner’s balanced propulsion strategy, strengthening our position in electrified propulsion as well as our combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses,” said Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO of BorgWarner, Inc. “Delphi Technologies will bring proven leading power electronics technologies, talent and scale that will complement our hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion offerings.”

“This is a compelling transaction that we are confident delivers clear benefits to our stakeholders,” said Richard F. Dauch, CEO of Delphi Technologies. “Delphi Technologies’ portfolio is highly complementary to BorgWarner’s, and together we plan to create a pioneering propulsion technologies company uniquely equipped to serve OEMs and aftermarket customers around the world. BorgWarner’s team shares our focus on addressing today’s and tomorrow’s challenges, and the combination will create exciting opportunities for our employees. We also expect our stockholders will benefit from the opportunity to participate in the future growth and upside potential of the combined company.”

In fiscal year 2019, BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies estimate that they generated $10.17 billion and $4.36 billion of net sales, respectively. Following the close of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be one of the leading pure-play propulsion companies globally, serving light and commercial vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket.

The BorgWarner/Delphi Technologies transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to approval by Delphi Technologies’ stockholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.

The combined company has established a landing page to announce the agreement:

www.leadingpropulsion.com