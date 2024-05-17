Bestbuy celebrates members, vendors at annual gala

Bestbuy Distributors held its annual gala dinner and warehouse trade event last weekend.

The dinner was attended by shareholders and vendor partners at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel for a night of camaraderie and celebration. Long-standing shareholder members were recognized. Awards were also handed out to vendor partners.

Milestone memberships were recognized, including:

747 Auto Parts: 10 years

Auto Magic: 35 years

McNeil Auto Supply: 35 years

Vendor awards were handed out as well.

The Rising Star Award: Wilmar – Performance Tool Products

Marketing Partner Award: Dorman Products

Bestbuy Partner Award: Promax

Cornerstone Award: Bosch

Horace J. Pratt Vendor of the Year Award: Mevotech

The 2023 board of directors was also introduced. Back as chair is Doug Wilson of Fat Guys Auto Parts. Michael MacPherson from Down East Auto Parts will serve as vice chair while Scott Anderson of Peterborough Automotive will serve as treasurer. Others serving as directors are: Tony Racioppo from Fincham Automotive Supplies; John Brunelle of Parts Stop Auto & Industrial; Rob Dow of Jack Dow Auto Supplies; and Arthur Edwards from Northwest Auto Parts. Mark Haner joined the board as Gary Thibault stepped down. He was given a parting gift in recognition of his years of service.

Comedian and magician Bob Cates took to the stage to wrap up the night.

But that wasn’t all — the next morning, vendors set up booths at Bestbuy’s Mississauga office for the Warehouse Trade Event. Shareholder members fill the space to check out the latest offerings.

We have the highlights in our Instagram reel and the photo gallery below.

Bestbuy Gala & Warehouse Trade Event 2024