ASW Conversations: Mike Owen on the evolution of power tools

It was once unthinkable that a battery-powered ratchet could deliver the torque necessary for serious automotive work. But that has changed in recent years. Mike Owen, product manager for power tools at Milwaukee Tool Canada, says there’s been a sea-change in the world of power tools, as battery technology has taken a giant step forward. So, what’s the advantage of using battery-powered tools in a shop environment? What are the limitations? And what’s coming next? Mike tackles all our questions on the latest episode of Auto Service World Conversations.

