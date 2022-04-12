ASW Conversations: The Return of Tradeshows

The first major live tradeshow in Canada took place in Vancouver last week. Lordco Auto Parts welcomed back customers, suppliers and guests to the PNE Coliseum and Agridome.

It was the first live and in-person show for the company since 2019. COVID forced the cancellation of the show for the last two years.

Managing editor Adam Malik had a chance during the show to sit down with Sarah Durant, vice president of marketing, and Daniel LePage, marketing manager, to talk about the show’s return.

“We’re just excited to get back to doing what I think Lordco does best. And that’s building relationships with these great people that come to our show,” Durant said.

