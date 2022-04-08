Lordco tradeshow marks return

It felt so good to be back.

That was the consensus among attendees at Lordco’s 32nd Annual Tradeshow this week. It was the first live and in-person event held in the Canadian automotive aftermarket in more than two years.

For Lordco, it was the first time since 2019 — three years — that its event was held in person. The 2020 edition was called off as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. It was cancelled again last year as pandemic-related restrictions forced events to shut down.

It was in mid-January that Lordco decided this year’s show was going to happen, according to Sarah Durant, the company’s marketing vice president.

“It was something that was really important to my family, something that we had decided no matter what happened, we were going to do an in-person show,” she told AutoServiceWorld.

Thousands of people packed the Pacific Coliseum and the Agridome at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver to attend the show. And it felt like old times. Suppliers re-connected with Lordco customers, showing them the latest tools, equipment, products and software available.

Please see the photo gallery below.