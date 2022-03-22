ASW Conversations: More than three decades of tire stewardship

Tire Stewardship BC is the oldest tire recycling program in the country. The group is responsible for recycling millions of tires every year in British Columbia. More than 100 million tires have been recycled through its program.

In our latest episode of ASW Conversations, host and publisher Peter Bulmer is joined by Rosemary Sutton, executive director, and Glen Ringdal, chair, of Tire Stewardship BC.

With collecting more than five million tires every year, the group is a key part of the automotive industry as it ensures the safe and proper disposal of tires from vehicles so that materials can be broken down and reused elsewhere.

“Those products, and a lot of them — and this is actually a fact that we’re incredibly proud of — actually stay in the province of British Columbia, and are further recycled into products,” Sutton says. “Products such as horse mats, arena flooring, gym flooring, truck bedliners on playgrounds is another big one.”

Sutton and Ringdal also discuss the value of safety in tire recycling, why tires aren’t recycled back into making more tires and more.

