ASW Conversations: Innovating how tires are sold



Many tire shops don’t want to display tire prices online because of a perception that their competition will undercut them.

But, explains George Silagazde, vice president of TireConnect at Bridgestone, that’s the wrong way to go about it.

“Statistically speaking, 60 per cent of customers, if they get to your website and they don’t see, if they cannot get a tire quote on the spot, they will just leave. They will not pick up the phone,” he says in the latest episode of Auto Service World Conversations.

The mentality of thinking you can make the sale over the phone isn’t true these days, he tells host Peter Bulmer.

