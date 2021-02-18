ASW Conversations: AASA president Paul McCarthy on steering the aftermarket towards a global recovery

COVID-19 has existed for more than one year now.

As a result, industries around the world, including the automotive aftermarket, have been forced to adapt to changes in the supply chain.

In our latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host, Peter Bulmer, catches up with AASA president and chief operating officer, Paul McCarthy, to determine what a global recovery will look like for the automotive aftermarket, and how we can expect to get there.

From Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, AASA held its virtual Global Summit, which allowed attendees to strategize with international customers and discuss global business challenges in the current COVID-19 landscape. Thought leaders from around the globe, including Dr. Parker Hudson, M.D., MPH, FACP, assistant professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Dell Medical School in Austin, TX, who provided a firsthand view on the status of the pandemic and vaccination, both in North America and globally.

In this episode, as McCarthy points out, a global recovery looks very different in different parts of the world. While some countries have injected millions with the vaccine, other countries won’t see a remedy until at least 2022.

So, what does a global recovery look like in the automotive aftermarket, and how do we get there?

Listen to the latest episode to find out!

Not already a subscriber?

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE!

Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE!