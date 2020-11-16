Auto Service World
News   November 16, 2020   by Allan Janssen

100 years in the tire and auto business: A conversation with Don Frisby

Don Frisby and his team at Frisby Tire in Ottawa, Ont., have reached a rare milestone in our business. The company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Founded by George Frisby in 1920, the family-owned business has rolled with the changes and challenges of the decades and is as healthy as it has ever been under the third generation of stewardship. We talked about the lessons of the past and the questions of the future.

 

 

 

 

 

 

