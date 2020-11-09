Fountain Tire exec explains national DVI strategy

In the latest episode of Auto Service World Conversations, we’re speaking with Shad Smereka, the general manager in charge of people and store innovation for Edmonton-based Fountain Tire. The chain of over 160 auto service facilities has been an industry leader in designing systems and processes to streamline automotive service and enhance customer experience. The company recently announced it has standardized the use of digital vehicle inspections. We called Shad to find out what led to Fountain Tire’s decision to embrace tablet technology.

