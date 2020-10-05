Auto Service World
News   October 5, 2020   by Allan Janssen

What do you think of mandatory shop certification? A shop owner weighs in

 

 

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada is talking to the Ontario legislators about requiring collision shops to seek government certification in order to do business in the province. If those negotiations well, AIA believes mandatory certification might also be good for the mechanical repair industry — not only in Ontario but across Canada. We spoke to Ontario shop owner Bob Ward about what he thinks of the idea.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

