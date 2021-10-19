ASE, Permatex team up on tech training

A new training portal is available for automotive aftermarket professionals as part of a collaboration between Permatex and the ASE Education Foundation.

The program provides product application training and education on the latest formulation advances for automotive students, instructors, parts professionals and professional automotive technicians.

“Permatex has always been committed to training and education, and has a storied history of developing valuable and in-depth programs for the automotive service industry,” said Eric Seibold, Permatex product manager, in an announcement. “Partnering with the ASE Education Foundation will allow us to continue that tradition and help both our aspiring and veteran automotive service workforce to improve their knowledge and capabilities and advance their ASE Certification.”

The program is led by Permatex in an online format. The first webinar, How to Select and Apply the Right Gasket Maker, has already launched.

“We are very pleased to recognize Permatex as our newest industry partner,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “We’re proud to join forces with an organization such as Permatex that believe in a bright future for automotive service and expanding career opportunities for all students.”