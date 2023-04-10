Alltech Automotive opens new DC

Alltech Automotive has moved to a new 100,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility.

The new headquarters and distribution centre in Mundelein, Illinois has fully racked six stories of warehouse capacity with more than 6,200 bays. It can hold 12,400 pallets and over 310 40-foot containers.

The aftermarket parts manufacturer was formerly located in nearby Libertyville.

“To allow for current and future growth, we’ve added another 40,000 square feet of warehouse and shipping capacity,” said Nancy Liu, president and CEO at Alltech. “Our expansion has been greatly supported by our automotive retailers and distributors, who have been key to our success since 2006.”